Gas price update

Florida gas prices have fallen 6.0 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.69/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 8,237 stations. Gas prices in Florida are 7.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 11.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Florida is priced at $2.49/g today while the most expensive is $3.29/g, a difference of 80.0 cents per gallon. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.99/g while the most expensive is $5.65/g, a difference of $3.66/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.85/g today. The national average is up 2.1 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 1.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Florida and the national average going back a decade:

May 13, 2018: $2.81/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

May 13, 2017: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

May 13, 2016: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

May 13, 2015: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)

May 13, 2014: $3.64/g (U.S. Average: $3.64/g)

May 13, 2013: $3.46/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)

May 13, 2012: $3.61/g (U.S. Average: $3.73/g)

May 13, 2011: $3.93/g (U.S. Average: $3.98/g)

May 13, 2010: $2.88/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

May 13, 2009: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

“Relief at the pump has indeed begun across the country with a majority of states seeing average prices decline versus a week ago, giving solid evidence the worst is likely behind us,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “However, the potential lightning rod of a U.S./China trade deal is perhaps the only prospect that could bring a return to higher prices. For now, just a dozen or so states saw prices rising while most moved lower, including California, but some pain may linger in Washington and Oregon where supply remains tight and prices high. We’ll be watching for refinery utilization rates to rise in this week’s report from the Energy Information Administration- it will be a critical data point on where and when more relief arrives. For most Americans, I think we’ll slowly all join in on the falling prices and by June, the national average may stand 5-20 cents lower than today, provided there’s no trade deal with the U.S. and China, whereas a trade deal could lead to a second hurrah at the pump.”