FPTC celebrates National Signing Day for Skilled Trades Programs

A standing-room-only crowd packed the Learning Resource Center on the campus of Florida Panhandle Technical College last week, in a style similar to “National Signing Day” events for high school student athletes.

Instead of athletes signing to their respective college however, the participants in this signing ceremony were dual-enrolled students from Washington, Jackson and Holmes County, Florida, recognized as they signed their “letters of intent” for a Klein Tools-sponsored electrical industry job offer, apprenticeship or advanced technical training.

Nicholas Bailey, from Holmes County High School and Nathan Kelley, from Cottondale High School, along with Ethan Clark and Andrew Popcheck, from Chipley High School, signed their respective letters of intent to the applause of the student body, family and friends.

In order to help close the skills gap and raise awareness of career options in the skilled trades, Florida Panhandle Technical College participated in this SkillsUSA National Signing Day Sponsored by Klein Tools, celebrating thousands of high school seniors across the country pursuing a career in the skilled trades.

Florida Panhandle Technical College was one of approximately 300 schools across the United States participating in National Signing Day, which recognized over 2,500 students nationwide.

‘The first National Signing Day was a success thanks to Florida Panhandle Technical College and its students’, said Mark Klein, co-president of Klein Tools. ‘Best of luck to these students as they enter the skilled trades to start their careers with their first pair of Klein Tools pliers’.

At present Florida Panhandle Technical College offers over 35 degree and certification programs and enjoys a high placement rate for graduates from the various skilled programs, including welding, electrical, multi-media design, medical administrative assistant, culinary, cosmetology, IT, cyber security and networking, nursing, drafting, law enforcement and public safety, digital media and continuing adult education.

‘Our motto has been ‘One life, one year, one great career’, says FPTC Director Martha Compton, ‘and we furnish a viable alternative to a four-year post-secondary education with the very real prospect of real, well-paid jobs’.

For more information about Florida Panhandle Technical College and the programs offered, visit www.FPTC.edu.