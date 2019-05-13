Clark obituary

Mr. Cecil Clark of Bonifay, FL died peacefully May 10, 2019 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his wife and children.

A Godly man, he was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Mr. Clark was born in Holmes County, FL, September 1, 1932 to Will Clark and Willie Urquhart Clark. He graduated from Bethlehem High School and then served two years in the Air Force. After working as an aircraft mechanic at Fort Rucker for 36 years, he retired to spend his remaining years at his favorite place to be – at home with his family. He could frequently be found in his early years of retirement shuttling his granddaughters to and from basketball practice, cheering them on at their games, working on the farm, and entertaining with his guitar. He and his wife graciously shared their home and meals with family and friends over the years. They were longtime members of the United Church of God in Defuniak Springs, FL. It was in Wicksburg, AL that he met his bride of 64 years, Eileen Peters Clark. Married on December 31, 1954, they raised their four children in an atmosphere of unconditional love in the Bethlehem community.

He is preceded in death by his son Gregory Cecil Clark of Bonifay; and his half-brothers, Warren A. Clark of Oroville, CA and Joseph Clark of Columbus, GA.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a sister, Shirley Taylor of Pace, FL; his cousin who was raised as a brother, Rudolph Urquhart of Atlanta, GA; his three children, Cathy Rivenbark of Black, Janet (Joe) Malone of Bonifay, and Michael Clark of Bonifay; his two grandchildren, Carmen (Steve) Lewis of Dothan and Ashley (Peter) Ramsey of Dothan; his three great-grandchildren, Vance Lewis, Dylan Lewis, and Clark Ramsey; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 12-1 PM Tuesday, May 14 at Peel Funeral Home, 301 East Evans Avenue, Bonifay. Funeral Services to follow at 1 PM at Peel Funeral Home; interment will take place at New Concord Cemetery.