Holmes County traffic advisory

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Holmes County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities. Debris removal and disposal services across Northwest Florida continue. Traffic flaggers are onsite to assist with traffic control.

Holmes County:

Hicks Road Bridge Replacement over West Pittman Creek- Hicks Road will be closed beginning the morning of Tuesday, May 14 and all through traffic will utilize the newly constructed detour route. Local traffic needing access to Hicks Road will utilize the temporary replacement bridge. Signage is in place to direct traffic through the detour.

State Road (S.R.) 2 from the Jackson County Line to County Road (C.R.) 173- There will be intermittent westbound shoulder closures on S.R. 2 from the Jackson County line to C.R. 173 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday, May 13 until Thursday, May 23 as crews perform ditch and shoulder repairs.

S.R. 2 Pavement Marking Replacement- Drivers will encounter lane restrictions at the following locations on S.R. 2 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, until Wednesday, May 22 as crews perform roadway markings maintenance. S.R. 2 from west of the Choctawhatchee River Bridge to east of County Road 177 S.R. 2 from west of Ten Mile Creek Bridge to east of the Jackson County Line

Valee Road Bridge Replacement Over Blue Creek- Pile driving operations are underway. Valee Road is closed to all traffic. Motorists are being detoured via S.R. 81 (Samson Highway), Coy Commander Road, and U.S. 90.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.