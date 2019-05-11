Higgins obit

Joe Lewis Higgins, 93 of Marianna, originally from Mishawaka, Indiana, went to be with his Lord and Savior Friday, May 10, 2019.

Joe was born in Waterloo, Alabama to Donald and Tishia Higgins and moved to Mishawaka as a teenager with his family.

He was a WW2 veteran serving in the US Army in France in various locations. He retired after thirty years with the Northern Indiana Brass Company in Elkhart, Indiana and was a member of the First Church of God. He adored and was adored by his grandchildren, known to them as the candy man always having candy and sweets nearby. He was an avid fisherman and fished all over the US and Canada and loved traveling.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Tishia Higgins of Waterloo, Alabama, sisters Blanche Garrett of South Bend, Indiana and Mary Dzvonar of Mishawaka, Indiana.

He is survived by one sister, Lois Claeys of South Bend, Indiana, his daughter Linda Sue Higgins (Trefz) of Marianna, granddaughters Wendy Lee Gay and husband Kevin Dale of Alford, Shalon Renae Register and husband Jeffrey of Marianna, great grandchildren Nicole Williams, Amber Bradley, Brooke Bradley, Danae’ Williams, great grandsons Joshua Rogers and Ian Sparks Register great great granddaughter Brinley Grace Staten and great great grandson Killian Cole Williams along with a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will have a private graveside and Celebration of Life service. Internment will follow in the Baptist Cemetery in Cottondale with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Emerald Coast Hospice.