Garden Club winds up another year

submitted by Gweneth Collins

Chipley Garden Club held the last meeting of the 2018-19 club year on Wednesday, May 8 at the home of Ray & Linda Pigott. To kick off the day, members enjoyed an extended fellowship time and were treated to “Ray’s Breakfast Brunch” al fresco with the meeting kicking off at 11AM.

A short business meeting was conducted by Club President Debbie Mitchell. The meeting covered updating the annual yearbook, a report of the field trip to The Amaryllis Man, and finalizing plans to attend the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs State Officers Tour/District II Spring meeting in Port St. Joe. A short discussion resulted in a letter of support being sent to Dr. Sorna Khaksad referencing the Florida Panhandle Maritime Heritage Trail.

Wildflower Chair Glenda Wilson presented Golden Ragwort aka Packera obovato, a bright yellow native wildflower which is in bloom in our area. Yard of the Month Chair Lillian Pittman announced the May award will be presented to the Minchins of 744 3rd Street.

The main focus of the meeting was to get all the members up to speed on our annual projects including youth projects at Kate Smith Elementary – terrariums, live plants, dish gardens, live and dried floral designs, the Scarecrow Fest on September 22nd, the butterfly garden at Falling Waters State Park. Time was also spend getting know several new members.

Following a sweet “Hugs” devotion, the group adjourned to a potluck luncheon.

Although Chipley Garden Club does not hold regular meetings during the summer months, field trips, fellowships, and Scarecrow Fest preparations will occur randomly. The next monthly meeting will be on September 4th. If you would like to join us, or just receive information about club activities and projects, please contact Club President Debbie Mitchell at 638-0836.