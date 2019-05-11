Dunn fights to increase Tyndall rebuild funding, pass disaster relief

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Neal Dunn (FL-02) supported the passage of H.R. 2157 – Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2019, which passed the House 257 to 150. Congressman Dunn worked with the House Appropriations Committee to ensure adequate funding was included for the rebuild of Tyndall Air Force Base and Camp Lejeune.

“While less than we worked for, this disaster supplemental is a step in the right direction. It has been over 200 days since Hurricane Michael destroyed the Panhandle and yet the resilient people in North Florida have had to suffer without adequate disaster relief from the federal government. It is our duty to help our fellow Americans in need.

“This disaster relief bill also included my amendments to increase funding to our armed services. Our military readiness is in crisis and will continue to be if we do not provide the necessary resources to our armed services.

“I urge the Senate to immediately take up a disaster supplemental and work with the president to provide much needed relief to those in need.”

Dunn spoke on the House floor in support of his amendment to increase Military Construction funding in FY19 for the U.S. Marine Corps up to $500 Million and the U.S. Air Force up to $1 Billion. The amendment passed unanimously in the House and was included in the final passage of the supplemental disaster relief bill that passed the House.