Brown graduating from Arkansas Tech

Alex Brown, a 2014 graduate and high school basketball stand-out from Vernon High School, will be among those students receiving their college degrees today when he receives his Bachelors Degree in Business Management and Marketing from Arkansas Tech. After an all-state basketball career for the Yellow Jackets, Alex continued his outstanding basketball career throughout his college years. Alex ended his career at Arkansas Tech becoming only the 32nd player in school history to score over 1,000 points and ranked sixth in school history for three pointers made in his career. Alex was an All-Great American Conference Honorable Mention selection his senior year. Alex is the son of Washington County School Board member Milton Brown.

Vernon High School Basketball Coach Thomas Register stated Alex has always been the example of what a student athlete should be, a hard worker both in the classroom and on the playing court. Coach Register further added that he and all of Vernon High School appreciate Alex for the way he has always represented the Yellow Jackets.