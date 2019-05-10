Rhodes obit

Linda Faye Rhodes, age 71, of Chipley, FL passed from this life on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Southeast Alabama Medical Center. She was born on December 29, 1947 to the late Robert and Mary (Holley) Newsome in Chipley, FL.

She is a lifelong resident of the Chipley area and was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy in Chipley.

Linda is survived by her loving husband, Donald Andrew Rhodes of Chipley, FL, three sons, Bobby Worley of Chipley, FL, Ronald Rhodes of Houston, TX, Terry Worley of Chipley, FL, three daughters, Peggy Melissa Register and husband Joe of Chipley, FL, Rose McCoy and husband James of Marianna, FL, Debra Creamer and husband James of Chipley, FL, one brother, Robert H. Newsome Jr. of Bonifay, FL, four sisters, Lizzie Rathel and husband Robert of Chipley, FL, Christina Newsome of Tuscaloosa, AL, Barbara Smith and husband Wayne of Graceville, FL, Wanda Jordan and husband Wilky of Chipley, FL, 16 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Brown Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 A.M. with funeral service to follow with Reverend Ernie Dupree officiating. Interment will be held at Glenwood Cemetery with Brown Funeral Home directing.

Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.