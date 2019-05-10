Panama City man arrested for meth

A Panama City man is facing a felony drug charge after deciding to clean his storage unit in the middle of the night.

Around 2 a.m., on Sunday, April 28th, a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy observed a truck parked near a unit located at the Tharp and Sons Storage on State Road 77. The deputy entered the business parking lot and made contact with a man later identified as 46-year-old Beckett Kendrick.

Kendrick, who was found wearing gloves inside a storage unit, claimed to be the owner of the unit and told the deputy that he was going through his things. When the deputy asked for identification, Kendrick spent some time looking for his wallet, which was located in his hand.

Due to Kendrick’s behavior, K-9 Axil was deployed. Axil immediately alerted to the presence of narcotics at the driver’s door of Kendrick’s truck.

Deputies conducted a search and located methamphetamine and a cut straw in the center console of the vehicle.

Kendrick was taken into custody and booked into the Washington County Jail on the charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.