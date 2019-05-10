Gillis and Williams awarded Hasty Music Award

Chipola College music students Anna Gillis of Blountstown and Ally Williams of Havana, FL have been awarded the Winford E. Hasty Memorial Music Award for Outstanding Musicianship.

Gillis is a sophomore majoring in music education. Williams is a sophomore majoring in music performance. Gillis has been a member of the College Chorus, President’s Ensemble, and Pit Orchestra. Williams has been a member of the College Chorus, President’s Ensemble, Show Choir, Rock and Jazz Band, and Pit Orchestra.

The Hasty Award is awarded to an outstanding sophomore music student showing outstanding accomplishment in academics, performance, talent improvement and ability, attitude, and involvement in Fine Arts Programs.