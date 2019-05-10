Fitzgerald obit

Cindy Brock Fitzgerald passed on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Azalea Gardens Memory Care, a loving and caring community in Tallahassee, FL.

Born in Graceville, FL, Cindy’s greatest joy in life was spending time with her family. She married her loving husband John Fitzgerald on January 23, 1960. Their 58-year union was blessed with four adoring children and eight grandchildren.

After Cindy and John were married in Connecticut, John’s career with General Electric required him to move several times. The family finally settled in Dayton, Ohio, where they lived for 18 years and raised their children. Cindy started a successful real estate career working with Iron Gate Realty for more than 15 years. Upon John’s retirement, they moved to Bonifay Florida. Cindy continued her real estate career and obtained her Broker’s License. She started Graceville Real Estate and operated it until 2007. But the real joy of living in Bonifay was that they had the chance to spoil their grandchildren every time they came to visit.

Cindy is survived by her daughter Gail Knight (Bob), sons Johnny (Xiaoling) and Paul (Jennifer), eight grandchildren, Casey (Tory), Timothy, Taylor (Sam), Danny, Tommy, Abbey (Blake), Johnny, and Brock, her brothers Jim (Jenny) and Ronnie and many, many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband John, her son Patrick, her parents Charlie and Jewell Brock, and her brother Tony Brock.

Cindy will be memorialized at a funeral mass at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church in Bonifay, FL on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM CDT immediately followed by her burial at Galilee Church Cemetery in Graceville, FL.

In gratitude of the loving and tender care given to Cindy, in lieu of flowers, please make donations to Big Bend Hospice of Tallahassee, FL.

We love you Mom.