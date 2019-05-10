Brock obit

Michael Christopher Brock, age 40, passed from this life Wednesday, May 1, 2019. He was born in Panama City, FL on April 8, 1979 to Michael Jerry Brock and Sun Ho Lee.

Michael worked in landscaping and loved his family dearly.

He is survived by his parents; his wife, Christen D. Brock; one son, Michael Camden Brock; two daughters: Lakin Sierra Brock and Haven Leigh Brock; and one brother, Thomas Alexander Brock.

Funeral service will be held 4:00 P.M., Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Brown Funeral Home Chapel with visitation starting at 3:00 P.M. Memorialization will be by cremation.

Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.