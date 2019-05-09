College Singers complete spring performances

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) College Singers recently completed their spring travel/performing season. The group led worship services for First Baptist Church, DeFuniak Springs, Fla., Edgewood Baptist Church, Columbus, GA, and led the chapel service for Abbeville Christian Academy. The group also performed for the chorus classes at Cairo High School in Cairo, GA. In addition, the College Singers combined with the BCF Music and Worship Division and the Music Ministry of the First Baptist Church of Bonifay, Fla., to present a unique Night of Worship at First Baptist Church, Bonifay, and again on the BCF campus.

According to BCF Music Professor and Director for the College Singers Buford Cox, the group sang a varied range of selections such as a praise processional from Cameroon, West Africa, a choral by Haydn and a canon by Mozart, several standard pieces from the choral repertoire, an arrangement of When I Survey the Wondrous Cross, a piece in the black gospel style, and a spiritual.

The Director of Students and Counseling at Abbeville Christian Academy Jennifer Biddy remarked, “Thank you and your wonderful group! What a joy to hear.” BCF student Kerrie Edwards concluded, “As College Singers tour comes to an end, I can say this semester has been nothing but blessed. I had the opportunity to sing with fourteen of the most amazing souls.” According to BCF Freshman Shonda Johnston, tour was “…a good time to exercise everything we learned, a time to bless people, and to be blessed. I was blessed.”

The BCF College Singers are available to sing for churches, high schools, Christian/private schools, community colleges, and community events. To schedule a performance contact Dr. Buford Cox at 850-263-9032 or email becox@baptistcollege.edu. For more information on music degrees or tour groups, contact The Baptist College of Florida at 850-263-3261 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.