BCF to host The Nelons

Check your calendar and circle the date as The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) located in Graceville, Fla., will host the inspirational gospel group The Nelons in concert on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. CST in the R. G. Lee Chapel.

One of America’s favorite gospel music groups, The Nelons, have received recognition and many awards for sharing the gospel message through music. The Nelons have been popular guest performers on the Gaither Homecoming Tour and viewers always receive a blessing when they appear on the program.

Performing with The Nelons is Autumn Thompson who will be graduating from BCF on May 17, during the commencement exercises in the BCF Wellness Center. Chapel doors will open at 5:00 p.m. and admission is free!