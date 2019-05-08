Two arrested for methamphetamine distribution

WESTVILLE – A local couple is facing multiple charges after deputies with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to their home in reference to information about illegal drug activity and stolen property.

Deputies responded to 2175 Highway 181 in the Hickory Hill community Monday, May 6 and made contact with its residents, 39-year-old Jason A. Waddell and 23-year-old Jazmin M. Miller.

When deputies advised they had received information that stolen property may be located at the home, Miller acknowledged they had received the property and showed deputies to a bedroom where it was located.

While in the room, deputies observed an open bag of methamphetamine and a smoking pipe lying in plain sight.

A search warrant was obtained, during which deputies located two more bags of methamphetamine, a set of digital scales and other items used for distribution, another smoking pipe that contained methamphetamine residue, and a small amount of marijuana, all of which were easily accessible to a minor child who lives in the home.

Deputies also located stolen property that had been used in trade for the illegal drugs, as well as two firearms.

Waddell was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a felon, child neglect without great harm, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Miller was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, child neglect without great harm, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams.