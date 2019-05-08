FPTC graduation

Florida Panhandle Technical College held graduation Tuesday, May 7, at Shiloh Baptist Church.

Guests were welcomed by FPTC Director Martha Compton.

Student addresses were presented by Taylor Henley, State SkillsUSA Officer, and Tyler Sallas, State SkillsUSA Officer.

Presentation of graduates was by program instructors, Supt. Joe Taylor, FPTC Director Martha Compton, and FPTC Asst. Director Bryan Lee.

Tassel Turning Ceremony and closing remarks was by Supt. Taylor.

To view Graduation Program: Click Here