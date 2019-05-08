CHS students receive Industry Certifications

Chipley High School celebrates all students receiving Industry Certifications during the 2018-19 school year. CHS students earned 258 State Recognized Industry Certifications. Certification areas included Agriculture, Food & Natural Resources, Business Management & Administration, Hospitality & Tourism (Culinary Arts) and Engineering Technology & Technical Education. Many students have earned multiple certifications in more than one career area adding to the skills they will provide for future employers. The Florida Career and Professional Education Act was created to provide a statewide planning partnership between business and education communities, to expand and retain high-value industry, and sustain a vibrant state economy. Industry certifications let an employer know that students have documented skills and are proficient in the certification program area. The certification program was started in 2007 with 954 certifications state wide and in 2018 will see over 175,000 industry certifications state wide. Congratulations to all CHS Industry Certified students.

