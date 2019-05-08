Carroll obit

Dr. Richard Earl Carroll, 85, of Marianna, Florida, died Monday, May 6, 2019 at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center, in Panama City, Florida.

Dr. Carroll was born in his grandparents’ home on the family farm on the outskirts of Marianna, on October 6, 1933.

He attended Magnolia School through ninth grade and then Marianna High School where he graduated as valedictorian of his class. He then attended Florida State University where he completed his graduate, master’s, and doctorate degrees.

He was drafted and served in the army from 1957 to 1959 and was stationed in Korea for the majority of that time. While in the army, he taught English for the University of Maryland. Just before being drafted, he began his career at Chipola Junior College. While at Chipola he was an English professor; Chairman of the Division of Communication, Language, and Fine Arts; and Academic Dean. After retiring from Chipola he taught classes at the Baptist College of Florida. In total, he taught for 53 years.

He had many hobbies and was always busy. When he wasn’t teaching, he loved to farm. He was the third generation to work the family farm and also raised cattle and sheep. He was a volunteer president for the State Sheep Wool Association for 10 years. He also enjoyed wood working and carpentry of all kinds. He always had multiple projects going on. If you found him sitting still he was spending time with family or reading. He loved to travel and camp which he did just several months earlier with his family.

He went on many mission trips throughout the years, combining his love for God and spreading the gospel with his love to travel the world. He has been a life-long active member of Cypress Baptist Church where he served as Royal Ambassador Leader, Sunday School Teacher, and Deacon. He was also an active member of the Gideons International for over 52 years.

Dr. Carroll was preceded in death by his parents, R.E. and Marie Carroll; son John Carroll; son Philip Carroll; brother John Henry Carroll and grandson Jakin Chandler Caraway.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jacqueline Hasty Carroll; son, Mark Carroll (Wen) of Dothan, Alabama; brothers, Donald Carroll of DeFuniak Springs, Florida and Burl Carroll of Marianna, Florida; daughter, Lydia Kneiss (Chris) of Chipley, Florida; and daughter, Ouida-Marie Caraway (Brent) of Marianna, Florida. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren and a grandson on the way: Hannah Carroll Ashworth (Aaron), Brenna Kneiss, Rebekah Carroll Owen (Dane), Caleb Carroll, Jesse Kneiss, Joshua Carroll, Marshall Kneiss, Emma Caraway, Lila Caraway, Kaylee Kneiss, Adly Caraway, Aaron Kneiss, Amos Kneiss, and Brailee Kneiss. He is also survived by four great grandchildren, Austen Ashworth, Caroline Ashworth, Judah Ashworth, and Augustine Owen.

Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Cypress Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Cypress Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International for Bibles or Cypress Baptist Church.