Citizen complaint results in drug arrests

WESTVILLE – Citizen complaints about possible drug activity at a Westville residence led to the arrest of two men on Monday, May 6.

Deputies with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office responded to the complaint at 2011 Mount Pleasant Road in Westville. There, they made contact with the home’s occupant, 61-year-old Alonzo F. Stewart and 49-year-old Mark A. Hudson of Bonifay, who was also present at the residence.

With Stewart’s consent, a search of the home was conducted, during which deputies located two containers that held methamphetamine, as well as two glass smoking pipes and a small amount of marijuana.

Hudson advised deputies that while he was not the owner of the drugs, he had been using them with Stewart.

Stewart, who was on probation, stated he was unaware of the presence of any drugs inside the home.

Stewart was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of state probation. Hudson was also arrested and is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams.