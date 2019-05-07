Brock obit

Larry Gordon Brock, 73, of Marianna, Florida, died at his home on Friday, May 2, 2019.

Larry grew up in Marianna, Florida where he graduated from Chipola College and pursued art illustration at The Ringling School of Art. Larry loved sketching and drawing cartoons, painting cowboys, country roads and Civil War themed paintings. His burning passion for the American Civil War and the American West was pursued in reading books on those topics. Larry was also very accomplished in hand lettering and pen striping with a paint brush. Larry loved doing custom paint work on vehicles and signs. He was one of the very last artists in the area still doing gold leafing and hand lettering. Later in his life, he discovered his love for country dancing. On a weekly basis he danced while wearing his famous red blazer, black cowboy hat, and boots. Larry was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a strong witness of Jesus Christ as was shown in his church leadership callings and commitment to serve others. Larry is best remembered by his grandchildren as the grandpa who always had Hershey chocolate bars for his “babies” anytime they saw him. His pride and joy were his children and grandchildren. Friends remember him as a man who was a true and constant friend, who was willing to serve them in their times of need.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Juanita Brock of Marianna, FL.

Survivors include six children, Kelly Brock- Sanchez (Eitel) of Nashua, NH, Jon “Dax” Brock (Jackie) of Cedar Park, TX, Dustin Brock (Elizabeth) of Tallahassee, FL, Amy Brock of Orlando, FL, Kimberly Brock de Gonzalez (Oscar) of Burbank, CA, William “Seth” Brock (Melissa) of Tallahassee, FL.; siblings, Paul “Wendell” Brock (Janie) of Ft. Walton Bch., Roger Brock of Marianna; Dianne Clayton (John) of Panama City, Teresa Smith (Bruce) of Marianna; and 15 grandchildren.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints with Bishop Mark Sims officiating. Interment will follow in Sims Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Larry Brock Art Scholarship Fund at GoFundMe.com.