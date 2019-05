Rogers Insurance Agency invites you to drop by and join them for light refreshments throughout the day on May 24 to celebrate 45 years of serving our community.

“We would like to thank all of you that have continued to trust us with your insurance needs,” say owners Ricky and Donna Miller. “We are humbled by your continued support and would like to celebrate with you.”

Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. … closed from 12 noon to 1 p.m. for lunch.