Leavins obit

Mr. Charles Wesley Leavins, age 64, of Bonifay, Florida passed away May 5, 2019 at Washington Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Chipley, Florida. He was born August 28, 1954 in Bonifay, Florida to the late John Henry Leavins and Maggie Ester Niles Leavins.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Leavins was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Nell and Earl Simmons.

Mr. Leavins is survived by one son, Jamie Leavins of Panama City, FL; two daughters, Jasley Leavins of Bonifay, FL and Janna Leavins and fiancé Paul Roache of Bonifay, FL; one brother, John Leavins; one sister, Linda Felder; five grandchildren, Hunter, Dakota, Katilyn, Clyde and Kynslee.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.