Joiner obit

Evelyn M. Joiner, age 99, passed from this life Saturday, May 4, 2019 at her home. She was born in Washington County, FL on November 10, 1919 to Hamp and Celestine (Mock) Monk.

Mrs. Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, O.D. Joiner; one daughter, Betty S. Sisson; and one great granddaughter, Kayley Flowers.

She is survived by her three sons: Cloys Joiner and wife Eva, Karen L. Joiner and wife Carolyn, and Oral Joiner and wife Laura; one son-in-law, Ken Sisson; five grandsons: Curby Joiner, Kenny Sisson and wife Dianne, Mark Sisson and wife Cyndi, Tim Howard, and Dusty Joiner and wife Brandy; four granddaughters: Vivian Perkins and husband William, Stephanie Green and husband Curtis, Karen Stokes, and Tina Flowers and husband Kenneth; 19 great grandchildren; and 17 great great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held 11:00A.M., May 7, 2019 at Rockhill Church Cemetery with Rev. Cloys Joiner officiating. Visitation will be held 6:00-8:00P.M., Monday, May 06, 2019 at Brown Funeral Home Chapel.