HCSO seeking burglary suspects

Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying three persons of interest in a burglary and theft that took place over the weekend at a local business on Highway 90.

Video surveillance footage shows the suspects’ vehicle entering from and then later also departing east on Highway 90.

A white 2009 Ford Explorer was among property reported stolen in the burglary.

Anyone with any information on this crime is asked to contact Holmes County Sheriff’s Office at 850-547-3681 (option 1) or Crimestoppers of Holmes County at 547-TIPS (8477).