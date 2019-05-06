HCHS to present musical

The Holmes County High School Drama Department will present the musical INTO THE WOODS on Monday, May 6, Tuesday, May 7, and Thursday, May 9 in the HCHS auditorium beginning at 7:00pm.

James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone’s favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece … and a rare modern classic. The Tony Award-winning book and score are both enchanting and touching.

Into the Woods begins with a montage of familiar fairy tale characters and stories.

The story follows a baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s festival, but her cruel stepsisters and stepmother are trying to prevent her from going; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk, wishes for a better life; but his mother, desperate for money, makes him take his cow, Milky White, into the woods to sell. Little Red Riding Hood visits the baker and the baker’s wife to purchase bread to take to her sick grandmother in the woods. When the baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone’s wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.

Tickets are $5 advance and $7 at the door.

For more information please call HCHS at 547- 9000. Updates on the production are also posted on their facebook page, Holmes County High School Drama Department.