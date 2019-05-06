Garden Club holds English tea

submitted by Gweneth Collins

The Chipley Garden Club held their annual English tea at high noon on Saturday, May 4, in the east wing of the Washington County Ag Center. The sold-out event is the club’s major fundraiser.

Guests were greeted at the door and then treated to an authentic English tea experience complete with English tea and lots of homemade goodies. The fare included cucumber sandwiches, pimento cheese sandwiches, chicken salad in puffs, strawberry and pineapple skewers, brownie tarts filled with chocolate cream, lemon tarts, and sugar cookies. All these goodies were beautifully arranged on three tiered stands.

The fresh made scones were served with strawberry jam and Devonshire cream. Tea was served on beautiful fine china, with cloth napkins and lace trimmed tables cloths by “English” waitresses (aka Chipley Garden Club members) adorned in fancy aprons.

Club President Debbie Mitchell remarked, “Although we were not able to have a garden walk this year thanks to Michael’s visit last October, a pleasant time was had by all. After tea, our guests were invited to visit Fussell’s Daylily Farm which is in full bloom now.”

If you would like to learn more about Chipley Garden Club or attend the next meeting on May 8th, please contact President Debbie Mitchell at 638-0536. The club accepts new members and visitors at any time during the year.