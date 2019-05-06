Fennell obit

Mrs. Millie Pearl Stewart Fennell, age 90 of Port Saint Joe, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday May 4, 2019 at her residence with her family at her bedside.

She is a native of Sunflower, Alabama and a member of New Bethel AME Church in Port St. Joe, Florida.

She is survived by her children: Frankie and Vanessa Fennell of Port St. Joe, Florida, James Vinson Fennell of Port St. Joe, Florida; siblings: Luther Stewart of Mobile, Alabama and Vicie Thomas of New York; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will 1:00-1:45 PM (EST), Saturday, May 11, 2019 at New Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 146 Avenue C in Port St. Joe, Florida.

A celebration of life will be 2:00 PM (EST), Saturday, May 11, 2019 at New Bethel AME Church, 146 Avenue C in Port St. Joe, Florida with the Reverend James S. Chambers officiating.

Mrs. Fennell will be laid to rest in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Port St. Joe, FL under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.