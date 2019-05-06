Citizen complaint leads to burglary arrest

BONIFAY – An alert citizen’s report of a suspicious vehicle led to the arrest of a burglary suspect Sunday, May 5.

Deputies with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office had responded earlier that day to a residence in the 3300 block of Highway 2 in Bonifay in reference to a burglary but were unable to make immediate contact with the suspect, 23-year-old John P. Jackson of Bonifay.

Later that evening, another deputy responded to the area of JJ Whitaker Road and Highway 2 after a citizen reported a vehicle was sitting in the road.

Upon arriving on scene, the deputy discovered the vehicle to be unoccupied but soon found Jackson hiding in the woods near the vehicle.

Jackson admitted to the burglary and was placed under arrest on the charge of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling.

Sheriff John Tate would like to thank the citizen whose tip led to the timely arrest.

“We appreciate our local residents being alert and reporting suspicious activity,” said Sheriff Tate. “Through this vital partnership between our citizens and law enforcement, we are working together to build a safer community.”