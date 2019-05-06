Barkley obit

Ms. Blonnie Mae Barkley, age 76 of Jacob City, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday May 4, 2019 at Jackson Hospital in Marianna, Florida.

She was a native of Jackson County and a member of the Saint Mary Missionary Baptist Church in Jacob City.

She is survived by her siblings: Aggie Osborne of Jacob City, Florida, Carolyn Kirkland (Willie) of Cross City, Florida, Ann Barkley of Panama City, Florida and Ray Barkley of Cape Canaveral, Florida; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be 2-6 PM, Friday, May 10, 2019 at the M. Sue and Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street, Graceville, Florida.

She will lie in repose on Saturday one hour prior to service time.

Funeral services will be 11 AM, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church in Jacob City, Florida with the Reverend Obadiah White, Pastor/Teacher officiating.

Ms. Barkley will be laid rest in the church cemetery under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.