Mr. Murray Stephenson ‘Steve’ Wilhite, age 71, of Bonifay, Florida passed away April 25, 2019. He was born January 8, 1948 in Brooksville, Florida.

Steve is survived by his mother, Norma Wilhite of Bonifay, FL and a brother, Dale Wilhite of Bonifay, FL.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.