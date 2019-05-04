Skipper obit

Donna Skipper, 58, of Marianna, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at her residence.

Ms. Skipper was born in Marianna FL. She was a resident of Jackson County all of her life. Donna was a faithful member of Christian Center Church in Marianna. She loved spending time caring for her mother and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Johnnie Skipper.

Ms. Skipper is survived by four daughters, Brandy Hollis and husband, Quinton of Marianna, Amy Jackson and wife, Dede, of Donaldsonville, Mica Smith and husband, Brian, of Oviedo, Jessica Hughes and boyfriend, Ashley of Dothan; one son, Cody Hughes of Jacksonville; four grandchildren, Nick Hollis and wife, Brittany, of Marianna, Aiden Hollis and boyfriend, Clayton, of Chipley, Cy and Grady Smith, of Oviedo; two great grandchildren, Aaliyah and Sofia Hollis, of Marianna; two brothers, David Skipper and wife, Tona, of Marianna, and Danny Skipper and wife, Gina, of Malone; along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019 at Christian Center Church with Pastors Jack Hollis, Gino Mayo, and Tyler Ford officiating. Interment will follow in Bascom First Baptist Church with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Christian Center Church.