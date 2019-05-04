Introduction to Soap Making Class

Tuesday, May 28, 6:00-9:00 p.m., at the Washington County Ag Center, 1424 Jackson Ave., Chipley.

This class will walk you through the process of how lye, fats, and oils turn into soap. We will cover melt & pour, cold process, and hot process soaps as well as safety, properties of various fats & oils, and the tools & equipment used. We will demonstrate the process and show you just how easy it can be to make your own soap.

Registration fee is $5 and includes class materials. Space is limited. PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED by contacting the Washington County Extension Office, 850-638-6265 or the Holmes County Extension Office, 850-547-1108.

The University of Florida is an Equal Opportunity Institution. For persons with disabilities requiring special accommodations, please contact 850-638-6265 (TDD, via Florida Relay Service, 1-800-955-8771) at least five working days prior to the class so that proper consideration may be given to the request.