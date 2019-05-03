Prayer Day

The 2019 National Day of Prayer was observed in Chipley on Thursday at noon on the Courthouse steps. This year’s theme was “Love One Another.” The theme comes from the words of Jesus in John 13:34, “Love one another. Just as I have loved you.”

Ellis Wimberly led in singing, followed by the following pastors leading in prayer:

Pastor Doug Hogg (schools)

Pastor Ebb Hagan (national leaders)

Pastor Mike Orr (churches)

Pastor Tim Patton (families)

Pastor Vince Spencer (military and first responders)