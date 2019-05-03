Melvin obit

Janice King Melvin, age 76, passed from this life on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at her home in Chipley, FL, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 19, 1942, in Alford, FL, to the late Burris D. Coley and Loney Melvin.

Janice is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jack L. Melvin, and her son, Anthony P. King. She is survived by her daughters: Heather Wilson, of Chipley, FL, Cynthia King (Amy Salinas King), of San Antonio, TX, and Penny Hicks, of Chipley, FL; her son, John King (Kurumi), of San Antonio, TX; her sister, Helen Miller (Jimmy), of Graceville, FL; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Memorialization will be by cremation. The family will hold a memorial service at her home, located on 1201 South Boulevard, Chipley, FL, at 10:30 A.M., Saturday, May 4, 2019.

