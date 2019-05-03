Mason obit

Johnnie Sue Mason, age 76 of Ashford, passed from this life on May 1, 2019 at Southeast Health in Dothan, Alabama surrounded by her loving family.

Sue was born on April 16, 1943 in Loudon, Tennessee to Jesse and Nellie McGill Price. She had lived in lower Alabama for the previous 40 years and worked as a cashier in the Grocery Industry. Sue will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Jesse and Nellie Price; son: Johnny Mason; daughter: Betty Sue Kimbrough; sister: Betty Rivers; granddaughter: Jamie Krawznysksi.

She is survived by her loving husband, Roy T. Mason of Ashford, Alabama; one son: Leroy Mason and wife Jessica of Ashford, Alabama; one daughter: Charlene Price and husband Mike of Dothan, Alabama; one brother: Buddy Price and wife Gail of Sebring, Florida; two sisters: Jeannie Branch and husband Granville of Reidsville, North Carolina, Joann Yarberry of Jacksonville, Florida; eleven grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and loved ones.

A memorial service will be held in her honor 2P.M. Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at New Life Fellowship Church in Chipley, Florida with Bro. Eddie McKinnon officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.