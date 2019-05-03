Joiner obit

Marie Mayo Joiner, 95, of Marianna, Florida died Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Jackson Hospital, surrounded by her family.

Born on January 20, 1924 to the late Charlie and Ella Medlock Mayo, she was a life long resident of Jackson County, and retired from 20 years of service at Sunland as a Cottage Parent. Marie was a Baptist by faith, loved cooking and was an avid Atlanta Braves fan.

Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Thomas Joiner; daughter, Carolyn Mayo; son, Tommy Joiner; her parents, Charlie and Ella Mayo; grandson, Andy Bragg; along with four brothers, and one sister.

She is survived by two sons, Clayton Joiner (Rachel) of Marianna, and Bobby Joiner (Rhonda) of Orlando; three daughters, Betty Sue Bragg, of Marianna, Shirley Gill (George) of Mexico Beach, and Barbara Pumphrey (Ray), also of Marianna; brother, James Mayo (Kathryn) and sister, Myrtle Patterson; eight grandchildren, Steve Joiner (Cindy), Scott Joiner (Kim), Stacy Joiner, Tammy Bragg Byrd (Thomas), Al Pumphrey (Jennifer), Jason Pumphrey (Jackie), Richard Russell and Shane Gill; along with nine great grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m., May 4, 2019 at Maddox Chapel with Reverend Gino Mayo officiating. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends Saturday, May 4, 2019 one hour prior to services at Maddox Chapel.