Givens obit

Kenneth Harold Givens, 85, of Bonifay, Florida, passed away in his home on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

Mr. Givens was born on October 13, 1933, in Slocomb, Alabama to the late Reverend and Mrs. Henry Manuel Givens. He grew up learning to love the outdoors, farm, sing, and study the Bible. He trusted the Lord Jesus Christ as his Savior at a young age. On August 19, 1956 he married Delana Ruth Johns and they began serving the Lord together. Kenneth and Ruth have always been faithful members of the Baptist Churches in the communities where they have lived. He sang in the choirs and taught Sunday School classes for many years. He served at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, was ordained as a deacon in 1970 at Shady Grove Baptist Church, served at Bethel Baptist Church, and recently served at First Baptist Church of Bonifay.

Mr. Givens was a veteran of the United States Navy and served during the Korean Conflict. Kenneth and Ruth purchased a farm near Wrights Creek in 1958 and started their family. In addition to farming, he ran telephone lines with Trawick Construction Company and was a project manager with the Continental Telephone Company. He founded his own contracting company and after retirement, went back to school to become a Certified Nursing Assistant. He cared for the residents of the Graceville Nursing home for about 15 years. Kenneth loved his family and taught them to love the Lord. He liked to stay busy with an endless list of projects and chores around the house and the farm. He always worked hard to provide for his family and to serve his church and community. His faith and spiritual leadership was a blessing to anyone who knew him. He has left a faithful Christian legacy that endures in his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, David Givens, Buford Givens, Herlon Givens, Winfred Givens, Bessie Riley, Hilda Enfinger, and Jewel Hughes.

Survivors include his wife Ruth of 62 years; daughters: Emily Givens Tatem (Kevin) of Chesterfield, Virginia, Clara Elane Vickers (Wayne) of Panama City, Florida, son: Kenneth Reed Givens (Jill) of Stanwood, Washington and youngest daughter: Stephanie Givens Paul (Stacey) of Bonifay, Florida; nine grandchildren: Diana Epstein (Aaron), Christopher Tatem (Rachel), Trent Vickers, Elizabeth Vickers, Tyler Givens, Amanda Givens, Allison Williams, Anna Williams and Levi Williams; two great-granddaughters: Luna Tatem, Ivy Tatem; and a new-born great-grandson Hawk Tatem; one brother, Edwin Givens (Ann).

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, May 4, 2019, at First Baptist Church Bonifay with Dr. Shelly Chandler officiating. Interment will follow with military honors in the Bonifay Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1-2 PM at First Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Givens’ memory to: First Baptist Church of Bonifay Building Fund, 311 N. Waukesha Street, Bonifay, Florida 32425.