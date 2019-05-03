Couple arrested for meth

An argument landed a couple behind bars after deputies found multiple drug related items in the home.

On Easter Sunday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Diamond Head Circle. The complainant, 45-year-old David Conrad, advised he and his girlfriend, 48-year-old Martha Corbin had been arguing over drugs.

Conrad was released from jail just 3 days prior, after being arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

During a search, deputies located multiple items related to drug use in the residence including methamphetamine.

Both Conrad and Corbin were arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on the charges possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.