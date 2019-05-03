Barker obit

Charles R. Barker, age 88, of Chipley, FL passed from this life on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. He was born on August 27, 1930 in Winter Haven, FL to the late Terrell and Clara (Crutchfield) Barker.

Charles has been a resident of Chipley for 13 years coming from Melbourne, FL. He was a 32 Degree Mason, a member of the American Legion and served his county in the United States Army.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Ava L. Barker and one brother, Robert E. Barker. Survivors include, son, Charles T. Barker and wife Marizete of Wausau, FL and grandson Justin Barker.

Family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Brown Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Brown Funeral Home at 10:00 A.M. with Reverend Matt Sawyer officiating. Interment will follow at Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Cemetery in Chipley, FL with Brown Funeral Home directing.

