Williams obit

Mr. Elijah Williams, Jr., of Bonifay, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on April 28, 2019 in the Bonifay Nursing & Rehab. Center of Bonifay, Florida. He was 58 years old and a veteran of the United States Army.

Elijah was born on May 14, 1961 to the late Aretha (Brown) and Elijah Williams, Sr. in Bonifay, Florida. He was of the Baptist faith and a member of the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church of Bonifay, Florida and worked for the City of Bonifay for many years.

He leaves to cherish his memories his four children: Antonio Williams, Johnathan Williams (Chelsea Burke), Anastasia Williams, and Jessica Parrett; grandchildren: Andrea’ Williams, Aydreonna Cade and the late Camden Williams; two sisters: Ida Mae King & Helen Williams, all of Bonifay, Florida; two brothers: Rev. Martin Williams (Johnnie Mae) of Columbus, Georgia, and Michael Williams (Lydia) of Caryville, Florida; brother-in-law: Paul Killings of Bonifay, Florida; a special niece: Tonya Nicole Johns; along with a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Elijah’s Life will be held 1 PM CST, Saturday, May 4, 2019 from the sanctuary of the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church of Bonifay, Florida with pastor, Rev. Cleve Wedderburn, Rev. Martin Williams, Dr. Andrew Davis, and Elder Kelvin Johnson, officiating. Committal Service will follow in the Bonifay City Cemetery with Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 6-7 in the Cooper Funeral Home Chapel of Chipley, Florida. The remains will lie in repose 1hr. prior to services at the church on Saturday.