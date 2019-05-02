Morrison obit

Ms. Shakeya Nicole Morrison, of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on April 24, 2019 due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident. She was 35 years old.

Shakeya was born on January 12, 1984 to Laura Mae Henry and Gregory Keith Morrison in Stuttgart, Germany. Shakeya was a member of the Everlasting Word Church of DeFuniak Springs, FL and was employed with Metric Engineering Company.

Shakeya was preceded in death by her grandparents: Issac James & Elizabeth Young Henry and John & Thelma Jewel Morrison.

She leaves to cherish her memories her children: Keithan Damont Morrison and Kennedy Nicole Morrison both of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; her mother & father: Laura Mae Morrison of DeFuniak Springs, Florida and Gregory Keith Morrison (Lois Darden) of Augusta, Georgia; her beloved companion: LaDonte Randolph of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; two (2) aunts: Tammy Arlene Morrison of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Dorothy Donald of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; four (4) uncles: Alfred Lorenzo Henry of Waycross, Georgia, Robert Earl Henry (Earlene) of Tampa, Florida, Jonathan Wayne Morrison of Georgetown, Kentucky, and Darryl Kent Morrison of Cincinnati, Ohio; god-brother: Dominique Haynes of Jacksonville, Florida; along with a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Shakeya’s Life will be held 3 PM CST, Saturday, May 4, 2019 from the sanctuary of the Everlasting Word Church of DeFuniak Springs, Florida with pastor, Rev. Russell Hughes, officiating. Committal Service will follow in the Magnolia Cemetery of DeFuniak Springs, Florida with Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 5-7 PM CST at Everlasting Word Church of DeFuniak Springs, Florida. The remains will lie in repose 1hr prior to services on Saturday.