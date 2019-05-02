Jenkins obit

Mrs. Thelma (Potter) Jenkins, of Panama City, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on April 23, 2019 in the Sacred Heart Health System of Pensacola, Florida. She was 94 years old and a native of Vernon, Florida.

Thelma was born on October 16, 1924 to the late Jessie & Lucille (Carr) Potter in Vernon, Florida. She was of the Methodist faith and was a member of the New Bethel A.M.E. Church of Vernon, Florida. Thelma attended the public-school system of Washington County, and later received her High School Diploma from Shaw School in Panama City, Florida. She worked part-time as a bus driver for the Council on Aging. Thelma loved sewing in her spare time. For most of her life, she worked as the bookkeeper for her husband, the late Coties Jenkins, Sr., in their family owned business.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories her son: Coties Jenkins, Jr. (Valarie) of Panama City, Florida; one she raised as her own: Steve Potter of Panama City, Florida; five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren; sister: Clydie Williams of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; two brothers: Clarence Potter (Ellaweese) of Chipley, Florida, and Matthew Potter of New Haven, Connecticut; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Thelma’s Life will be held 11 AM CST, Saturday, May 4, 2019 from the sanctuary of the New Bethel A.M.E. Church of Vernon, Florida with Rev. Carrie Brown, Pastor/Officiating. Committal service will follow in the Sylvania Cemetery of Vernon, Florida with Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

Public viewing will be held from 12 Noon-9 PM on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida. The remains will lie in repose at the church on Saturday 1hr prior to services.