With just a few weeks left in the school year, have you thought about what your kids are going to be doing this summer? Try 4-H Camp Timpoochee – a week-long overnight camp in a beautiful location on the Choctawhatchee Bay.

Washington County’s camp week is June 17-21, 2019, and campers will be busy kayaking, learning camp songs, enjoying campfire skits, exploring marine life, experiencing mad science 101, swimming, dancing, learning the target sports of air rifle and archery, playing gaga ball and so much more. It’s a fun-filled week for campers and counselors who learn great life skills like responsibility and teamwork during the week.

But don’t just take my word for it. Emma Weeks, a third-time camper, says it’s the most fun week of her summer, and she can’t wait to go back every year! Ask Washington County School District Superintendent, Joseph Taylor, and Kate M. Smith Elementary teacher, Becky Franklin, about their experiences and the memories they made as 4-H Camp Timpoochee campers.

To speak to your UF/IFAS Extension 4-H Agent, Julie P. Dillard, about 4-H Camp Timpoochee, contact her at 638-6180 or juliepd@ufl.edu. Camp is for all youth ages 8-13 years old as of camp time. Youth ages 14-18 serve as either counselors-in-training or counselors. Camp spots are limited and registration ends May 31st.