Third grade students at Vernon Elementary School competed in a grade level spelling bee on Tuesday, April 16.

Students from each language arts class had previously competed within their language arts classes for the opportunity to participate in the grade level bee; the top three winners from each class vied for grade level champ.

Winners of the 3rd Grade Spelling Bee were Christian Burger, 1st place; Ellen Grant, 2nd place; and Marshall Carter, 3rd place.