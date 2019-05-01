Florida Forest Service welcomes senior forester to Washington County

SOUTHPORT, Fla. – The Florida Forest Service would like to introduce Washington County resident, Michael Klassen, as the Senior Forester for Washington county.

Klassen is originally from Jacksonville, attended college at the University of Montana and earned a degree in Resource Conservation Forestry. He has worked in a variety of land management roles during his professional career and loves working with landowners and assisting them with management decisions.

“Hurricane Michael completely changed forestry markets and conditions of the area” Klassen said. “I look forward to traveling down the long road of recovery with the local residents.”

The Florida Forest Service is available for assistance on multiple Forestry related issues. These issues range from large scale land management planning to residential shade tree diagnosis. Michael has extensive knowledge in technical assistance, grant programs, prescribed burning, wildlife habitat, and management considerations.

Klassen enjoys serving in church, being outdoors, and spending time with his wife and his two sons.

Klassen’s office is located at the Washington County Agricultural Center, 1424 Jackson Ave. Chipley, FL 32428 and can be reached at (850) 638-6250. Email: Michael.Klassen@FreshFromFlorida.com. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to call or stop by.

The Florida Forest Service, a division of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, manages more than 1 million acres of state forests and provides forest management assistance on more than 17 million acres of private and community forests. The Florida Forest Service is also responsible for protecting homes, forestland and natural resources from the devastating effects of wildfire on more than 26 million acres. Learn more at FloridaForestService.com.