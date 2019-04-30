Mr. Willie Frank Huff of Graceville, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Monday April 22, 2019 in Greenville, Florida after an extended illness.

He was a native of Cottonwood, Alabama and a member of the Third United Holiness Church in Graceville.

He is survived by his siblings: Christine Hightower, Mary Adams, Willis Lee Huff and Elder Eugene Huff (Elnora); numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday, May 4, 2019, from 11 AM until funeral time at 12 noon in the sanctuary of Third United Holiness Church, 892 8th Avenue in Graceville, Florida.

Mr. Huff will be laid to rest in the Graceville Community Cemetery under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.

When peace, like a river, attendeth my way, when sorrows like sea billows roll; whatever my lot, thou hast taught me to say, it is well, it is well with my soul. It is well with my soul, it is well, it is well with my soul.