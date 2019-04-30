Harris obit

Mrs. Ester Gail Harris, age 63, of Caryville, Florida passed away April 28, 2019 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama.

She was born October 31, 1955 in Geneva, Alabama to the late Hubert Adams and Jo Helen Holland Adams.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Harris was preceded in death by her husband, Simeon Clyde Harris.

Mrs. Harris is survived by three sons, Bobby Baine and wife Charlotte of Caryville, FL, Donald Harris and fiancée, Lynna Lynch of Slocomb, AL and Michael Harris of Caryville, FL; two grandchildren, Quentin Baine and Bryson Baine both of Caryville, FL; three brothers, Alfred Adams and wife Patricia of Samson, AL, Danny Adams and wife Brenda of Bellwood, AL and Alan Adams of Samson, AL; three sisters, Denise Hendrix of Ponce de Leon, FL, Cindy Rushing and husband, Lamar of Ponce de Leon, FL and Rita Faye Bronson and husband Randall of Bellwood, AL; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Harris Chapel with Rev. Roger Whitaker officiating. Interment will follow in the Harris Chapel Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1-2 PM at Harris Chapel.