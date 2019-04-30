Golden obit

Mr. Gerald Warren Golden, 72 of Graceville passed away at his home on Saturday, April 27, 2019.

Mr. Gerald was born in Graceville on March 5, 1947 and was a 1965 graduate of Poplar Springs High School. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, Airborne Division. Mr. Gerald was a diesel mechanic not only working from his home, he worked a number of years at Burford Caterpillar Equipment Company and then retired from John Deere Industrial Equipment Company.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the Chapel of James & Lipford Funeral Home with Rev. Bobby Scott officiating. Burial with U. S. Military Honors, given by Ft. Rucker Army Base, will follow at Damascus Baptist Church Cemetery with James and Lipford Funeral Home directing.

Family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday, 10 a.m. until time of service.

Preceded in death by his parents Russell and Winifred Dyss Golden, one brother Freddie Golden and brother-in-law Jimmy Crutchfield.

Survived by his beloved wife of 49 years Wanda Golden, two sons Austin Golden, Tony (Tina) Golden, Graceville; three granddaughters Ashlyn Golden, Alana Golden, Adriann Golden; three sisters Jeanette (Bobby) Scott, Lee, FL, Barbara Crutchfield, Dothan, AL, Joan (Chris) Bader, Colorado and a host of nieces and nephews.