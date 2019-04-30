Cocaine found in traffic stop

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Chipley man for possession of cocaine during a traffic stop in Chipley.

Just after midnight, a WCSO deputy conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of Glenwood Avenue.

During the stop, the back seat passenger, 26-year-old Rodney Lee was found to be in possession of cocaine and a vape style electric device which is suspected to contained THC oil. Also located during the search were several small plastic bags containing cocaine residue and loose marijuana.

Lee was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail for possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.